Shiffrin claims fifth-straight Killington slalom win

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a much different story from what we saw the day before at Killington, where Saturday’s Giant Slalom was canceled due to poor weather conditions. But that same packed crowd that showed out returned and saw an ending we’re all pretty familiar with.

“When you feel that work pays off, it’s so worth it,” said Mikaela Shiffrin, a winner for the fifth consecutive time in the Killington slalom. “Through the bad days and through the tough days, keep your effort, keep putting in the effort and taking on those challenges as they come.”

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova was able to take a fifth of a second lead over Shiffrin in Sunday’s first slalom run, but the American dominated the second run. Her 48.26 second run time was the best of the day, nearly a full second better than Vlhova’s second run time, and allowed Shiffrin to coast to a victory by three-quarters of a second, a massive margin of victory in a World Cup slalom race.

Shiffrin had a lot to say about the emotional impact this event has for her.

“This is a real expressional race for a lot of reasons,” Shiffrin said. “Because of the crowd, the atmosphere, because I’ve spent so much time on the East Coast, because most of my family comes. I’ve had so many memories, sharing these amazing races with them over the last six years. And you know because last year we didn’t get to come here and that was...we missed it. I missed it a lot.”

The Paula Moltzan fan club showed up big as well. Paula said she gets kind of nervous when her family and friends are in attendance, but the UVM grad put on her best career performance at Killington with a seventh place finish. It’s something she hopes to build on as we inch closer to the Winter Olympics.

“We actually have a pretty big break until our next slalom, our next slalom isn’t until after Christmas,” Moltzan said “I get to take a break quickly. When I get back on the snow, I’m just going to build off this and keep these feelings into the next races and hopefully keep building into the Olympics.”

