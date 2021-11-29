Advertisement

Thanksgiving travel expected to surge Sunday

Vermonters traveling to and from Burlington after the holiday
Vermonters traveling to and from Burlington after the holiday(wcax)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday, many Vermonters who flew to family this Thanksgiving are returning home through the Burlington International Airport.

TSA reports 2.3 million people were screened traveling nationwide Wednesday, which is the most they’ve seen in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The six major New England airports screened more than 71,000 of those people. TSA New England warns the Sunday after Thanksgiving is typically the busiest travel day every year. In 2019, TSA screened 2.9 million travelers, which was the highest ever.

“We’re not going to hit that number this year, obviously the numbers are creeping closely to pre-pandemic level. We’re anywhere from 80 to 85 percent of what we saw in 2019,” said Dan Velez of TSA New England. Velez says lines at the Burlington airport have been fairly short, despite the influx of passengers.

Still, if you’re headed out of state, he suggests arriving at least two hours before your flight and double checking you don’t have any prohibited items before going through security.

