Traffic Alert: Delays between Burlington’s Battery, South Union Streets this week

Drivers should expect traffic delays on Main Street between Battery and South Union Streets from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drivers should expect traffic delays on Main Street between Battery and South Union Streets from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Monday, drivers should expect traffic delays between Battery and South Union Streets in Burlington.

Crews will be working on site from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day from Monday through Friday.

The public works department says about a dozen parking spaces on Main Street will also be out of commission during those times.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

If you do travel through the area, flaggers will be stationed there to direct drivers through the one-way, single-lane, alternating traffic.

The work being done is to prepare for future Capital improvement projects.

