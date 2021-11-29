Advertisement

Vermont deputy medical examiner promoted to top job

Dr. Elizabeth Bundock
Dr. Elizabeth Bundock(Courtesy: Vt. Dept. of Health)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s long-time deputy medical examiner has been promoted to the top job.

The appointment of Dr. Elizabeth Bundock as Vermont’s chief medical examiner was announced Monday by Health Commissioner Mark Levine.

Bundock is succeeding the longtime chief medical examiner, Dr. Steven Shapiro, who has retired.

Bundock will oversee the state’s forensic pathology services with an eight-person staff and a statewide team of 32 community-based assistant medical examiners.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The scene of the shooting on Cameron Drive in Alburgh
Police identify 3 men involved in Alburgh fatal shooting
Two men killed, 1 injured in shooting
Two men killed, 1 injured in Alburgh shooting
Thomas Morse, 41
Search for missing man in East Montpelier
Matt Colby asks Lynsey Hartshorn a very important question on the Beta Technologies ramp
A Beta Technologies proposal from the sky
Elizabeth copper mine in Strafford, Vt.
Final cleanup cost of old Vermont copper mine 4 times plan

Latest News

Police arrested multiple people as part of a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking...
Police arrest multiple people in Rutland drug trafficking investigation
Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
WATCH LIVE: Hochul to give update on COVID in New York
Police are investigating a shooting in Elmore that left two people dead.
2 dead in Elmore shooting
Lawrence Jackson, 50, of Rutland
Rutland drug trafficking investigation