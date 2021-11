MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s 16-day rifle deer hunting season is winding down.

The season started on Nov. 13 and ends Sunday. Deer hunters still have other opportunities this year.

A second archery season starts Monday and runs through Dec. 15.

The muzzleloader season takes place from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12.

