What you need to know to protect your family from the omicron variant

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A leading infectious disease expert in Vermont says the new COVID variant could arrive here in a matter of days.

Omicron has already been detected in Canada after first emerging in South Africa.

Dr. Tim Lahey of the UVM Medical Center says the world’s leading scientists are looking into how strong omicron is, how quickly it spreads and whether current vaccines work against it.

“We expect that they probably will, but this is one of the really most intense both sides of the scientist’s work. You can see that the new omicron variant has lots of mutations in places that vaccine immunity and immunity after an infection would target. Whether it makes a difference in protection is really too soon to know, but of course, that’s the trillion-dollar question,” Lahey said.

He says current COVID tests should detect this new variant.

He recommends getting tested, vaccinated, a booster if it’s time, masking, keeping groups small and gathering with other vaccinated people.

