BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Monday, everyone! We made that plunge into winter weather over the Thanksgiving weekend, and it looks like that winter weather is here to stay.

A few flurries early on this Monday will give way to partly sunny skies, but it is going to stay chilly as high temperatures run about 10 degrees or more below normal (normal high for Burlington is now 41°). It will be partly cloudy and cold overnight.

There will still be some sunny breaks on Tuesday, but more in the way of clouds. A minor disturbance will swing through Tuesday night into early Wednesday with just a few snow showers.

Thursday will be a more active weather day as a frontal system moves in from the west. The day may start with a bit of a wintry mix, but it will change to rain later in the day as a surge of warmer air pushes in. Then, as cold air comes in behind the cold front late Thursday, the rain will end as snow into Thursday night and Friday morning. The oncoming cold air will freeze things up solid early Friday. After those morning snow showers, it will turn partly sunny in the afteroon as temperatures stay chilly.

The weekend will start out okay on Saturday morning, but another clipper system will bring some snow late in the day into the overnight and a bit into Sunday morning.

Keep the wood stoves and fireplaces going this week, and put your winter driving skills to work. It looks like this winter weather isn’t going anyplace anytime soon. -Gary

