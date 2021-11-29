BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After plenty of blue sky to start the day on Monday, clouds will thicken up a bit on Tuesday, ahead of our next weather system. Before that, it will remain mostly clear and cold on Monday night, allowing temperatures to drop into the single digits and teens by the start of the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday will start with some sun, but clouds will thicken up during the day. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Monday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Our next weather system will arrive on Tuesday night with some light snow expected. Any accumulation will be likely under an inch into the start of the day on Wednesday.

With the chance for a few lingering snow showers on Wednesday, the rest of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s. Our quick moving weather pattern will bring in another weather system for Thursday with a light mix of rain and snow. Temperatures on Thursday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the low 40s.

Behind the front, it turns colder for Friday with the chance for some snow showers heading into the end of the week. Skies will be partly sunny through the upcoming weekend with temperatures remaining below normal. Most spots will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

