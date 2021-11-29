BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A clipper will bring light snow into early Monday morning, especially south. A trace to 2 inches accumulation is possible, with the higher amounts south. Little or no accumulation is expected near the Canadian border. Some roads could be a little slick for the morning commute, so be cautious. It will become partly sunny during the day Monday, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. November will go out on a quiet note Tuesday, with just a few flurries possible.

Wednesday will be a fair day, with highs around 40 degrees. Thursday is looking more interesting, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s before a cold front and low pass through. Rain is expected by afternoon, which will change to snow showers overnight. Temperatures may drop quickly into the teens and 20s Thursday night, so a flash freeze is not out of the question. We’ll keep you posted. Friday will have a chance for flurries.

Next weekend is looking relatively quiet. Some snow showers are possible Saturday, then Sunday will be partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the low 30s, with lows in the teens and 20s.

