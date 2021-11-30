Advertisement

COVID test no longer required for Canadian travelers returning home

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Starting Tuesday, fully vaccinated Canadians will no longer need a negative COVID test to return home following a short trip across the border.

The Canadian government updated its policy earlier this month.

Officials say it will make it easier and less expensive to travel across the border since the required molecular PCR COVID tests can cost $300.

This is for trips of less than 72 hours.

