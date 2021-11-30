Advertisement

Domestic violence ruling a ‘reasonable application’ of NH law

(MGN)
(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A review of a judge’s decision to deny a protective order in the case of a woman who was later shot, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, finds it “represented a reasonable application of current New Hampshire law to the facts of the case.”

A committee released its report Tuesday. The judge said her conclusion was based on several factors, including the lack of any act of physical violence committed by the man since 2016. The woman was shot and critically injured on Nov. 15, in Salem, Massachusetts.

Police said the man, who had lived in New Hampshire, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

