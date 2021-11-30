Advertisement

Former NH camp counselor pleads not guilty to assaulting camper

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CONCORD, NH. (AP) - A former prep school teacher in Pennsylvania who pleaded guilty to a sexual assault charge in 2015 involving a student is now facing charges that he sexually abused a camper years earlier as a counselor at a New Hampshire summer camp.

A lawyer entered not guilty pleas on Matthew Scavitto’s behalf Monday to two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

The alleged victim was only identified by his initials, but his lawyer recently identified him as the person who allegedly suffered the abuse at Camp Tecumseh in Moultonborough, a camp for boys age 8-16 that was founded in 1903.  

