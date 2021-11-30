Lawson’s ‘Sip of Support’ donates to 32 local groups
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont brewer is providing a generous donation to local organizations as part of Giving Tuesday.
Lawson’s Finest Liquids, based in Waitsifled announced they will donate $78,500 dollars to 32 local organizations. The donations span across all sorts of causes, from affordable housing to mental health to cancer research.
Each donation totals up to $5,000. The funds come from their Sip of Support initiative, which comes from donations in lieu of tips at their taproom.
Elissa Borden spoke with Lawson’s co-founder Karen Lawson about the initiative.
