Loon counts show more growth in New Hampshire, Vermont

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Wildlife authorities and advocates say annual counts of loons are up in New Hampshire and Vermont.

The Moultonborough-based Loon Preservation Committee says the number of territorial loon pairs rose from 321 to 326 in New Hampshire this year.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says a record of 109 nesting pairs were recorded in 2021. That’s the highest since loon monitoring began in 1978.

The counts in New Hampshire and Vermont were announced Tuesday, a day after Maine Audubon said the count of adult loons increased this year, but the number of loon chicks fell.

