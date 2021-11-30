Advertisement

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Alburgh

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple fire crews respond to a structure fire in Franklin County, Monday.

The fire chief of the Alburgh fire department says the fire happened on Alburgh Springs Road in Alburgh.

When crews arrived they say flames were shooting out of the walls but were able to quickly knock them out.

The Chief says they believe the fire started from a monitor heater and was contained to two rooms inside the home.

A driver passing by reported the fire and nobody was home at the time.

