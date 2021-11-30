Advertisement

New Hampshire man dies in car crash in Woodford

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is dead, Monday after a bad car crash in Woodford.

Vermont State Police say just before 6:00 p.m. they responded to the area of VT Route 9 and Notch Road in Woodford.

Police say Robert Bell, 39, of Hinsdale, New Hampshire was speeding eastbound on Route 9, when he crossed over the centerline hitting another car.

Police say Bell hit Caroline Wasser, 47 of Gardner, New York, who was driving westbound.

Police say Bell was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries.

Wasser was sent to the hospital with minor injures.

