Real Vt. Christmas trees may go quickly

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - ‘Tis the season for many to grab a Christmas tree and experts suggest to get it sooner than later.

Robert White with Whites Family Tree Farm says last year at this time he had a few thousand cut and ready and that he, like others, oversold.

Christmas trees take about 6-8 years to mature. If someone typically sells 1,000 trees annually, but last year sold 1,500, that’s 500 not available this year.

“Every farm I know, wholesale and choose-and-cut, sold more trees last year and probably the year before than they wanted to necessarily,” said White.

That has him concerned people will be struggling to find trees and quickly scoop up what he does have.

“It all depends on how many people come out to the farms,” said White.

Some farmers aren’t opening at all.

Mike Isham with Isham Family Farm is taking a break from selling this year. He cites inability to get pre-cut wholesale trees, sparked in part by labor and transportation shortages, and an outbreak of Lymantria Dispar in his cut-your-own crop. And he isn’t alone.

“A lot of them are looking, they are desperately looking, even just for greens to make wreathes,” said Isham.

But he says a break means a chance for more growth - literally. And he looks forward to next year’s crowd.

“They will fill in, they will be good next year,” said Isham. “Next year will be a good year for cut-your-own on the farm.”

Anson Tebbetts, Vermont agriculture secretary, says at the state level, he believes there will be enough trees to go around. But he also doesn’t recommend waiting.

“We’re just encouraging people to go out and get their trees as soon as possible,” said Tebbetts. “And you may see something a little bit different then you have in the past, but all in all we think we are in pretty good shape here in Vermont.”

REAL OR FAKE TREE?

While there are pros and cons to both, the Nature Conservancy says there are environmental issues with fake Christmas trees.

That includes the carbon needed to process and ship fake trees and the inability to recycle the majority of them.

Meanwhile real trees come from the earth and can go back into the ground after the season ends.

White doesn’t weigh in on the real or fake debate, but does see positives to his real trees.

“Thousands and thousands of birds nesting here each year,” said White. “This is also like a monarch butterfly sanctuary. We intentionally allow milkweed to grow here. Between the birds and the monarchs; we have bobcat out here, between all that kind of stuff- why? Because we have mice in the fields, so they are out here running around. All those things add up to being environmentally good for everything.”

He says they will intentionally not mow areas of the farm to allow populations of animals and bugs to thrive. While also says 2021 was one of the best years for the monarch butterfly he can remember.

In 2017, there were 70 Christmas tree farms in Vermont.

NEW YORK TREE FARMS

New York state leaders say they are 750 local Christmas tree farms to choose from.

“I encourage New Yorkers to shop early this year and choose local New York farms when looking for that perfect tree this holiday season. Visiting a tree farm this year to cut your own tree is a great, socially distanced, and fun way to celebrate this season of giving while supporting your local farmer and the agricultural economy,” said Ag Commissioner Richard Ball.

According to the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York, the tree industry brings around $14 million to the state economy.

The association reports about 300,000 trees will be sold.

Christmas trees and wreaths are being put in all of New York’s Welcome Centers this year.

