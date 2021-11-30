Rutland nonprofits partner in Giving Tuesday admiration

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Tuesday following Thanksgiving is Giving Tuesday, a day when people around the world show their support for communities and causes. Our Olivia Lyons spoke with one nonprofit in Rutland that is giving and getting.

“This is a way for us to continue to grow and we have no intention of slowing down,” said Arwen Turner, the executive director of Come Alive Outside, a Rutland group that encourages people to get outside in nature. She says this year’s goal is to raise $25,000 -- enough money to pay for 2,500 people to take part in outdoor programs. “That five dollars is really meaningful to us.”

Now, the nonprofit is getting a boost from the local primary care network. Community Health is based in Rutland and southern Addison Counties and has been partnering with Come Alive for two years but this is the first year they are matching donations.

By 5 pm Tuesday, the nonprofit had reached just over $15,000, including matching donations. “When I’ve been checking in on it and saw that number, I was super excited,” said Community Health’s Janel Soren. She anticipates the two groups will continue their Giving Tuesday partnership for years to come. “Come Alive Outside has really expanded, especially in the last three years. They have tripled their participation and it’s such a great way to promote going outside and being well and staying well.”

But Turner says support can also be shown by telling an organization you are grateful for their work, sharing links on social media and looking for volunteer opportunities. She says she also supports other nonprofits, because while it’s a big fundraising day, it’s also a day of showing up for one another. “It’s important that we’re supporting each other and just having a lot of fun with -- we can make a huge difference in one day when we have collective impact,” she said.

