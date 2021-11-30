Strafford Superfund cleanup final price tag comes to $103M

STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty years later and $78 million over budget, a long-abandoned copper mine in Strafford is now clean.

Cleanup of the Elizabeth Mine Superfund site started back in 2001 to address contaminated water coming from the 150-year-old mine that closed in 1958. The initial estimate for the cleanup was $25 million, but EPA project coordinator Edward Hathaway says the final cost came to $103 million. He says it’s not uncommon for large-scale cleanups like this one to go over budget.

“When we do the original cleanup decisions, they’re based on our best understanding but it’s at a concept level because we haven’t had a chance to first go in and do a thorough detailed design,” Hathaway said.

He said the cleanup was at first expected to take only three to five years, not 20. They had to excavate 500,000 cubic yards of soil -- twice the original estimate. “We felt the site represented a very large scale threat to ecological receptors and to public health. It had a very large landscape with high acidic soils and high metallic soils. It was very important for the EPA to address these problems,” Hathaway said.

Since the cleanup was completed, a 20,000-panel solar farm has been built on the site. The West Branch of the Ompompaoosuc River has also been taken off the Impaired Waters list.

Most of the project was funded with federal dollars. The state paid about $1.6 million and will also have to pay for the long-term upkeep of the site.

