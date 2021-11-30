Advertisement

Vermont construction company agrees to pay millions in settlement

Construction generic shot
Construction generic shot(Pexels)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont construction company agrees to pay more than half a million dollars in a settlement agreement.

Authorities says general contractor J.A McDonald also known as, JAM out of Lyndon Center, has agreed to pay $637,500 to the United States and the State of Vermont to resolve allegations that JAM violated the federal False Claims Act.

This caused the state of Vermont to present false claims for payment in connection with the federally-funded construction of several bridges on Route 279 in Bennington and Interstate 91 in Guilford.

Authorities say the allegations stem between 2008-2010 when JAM employees altered certain components of the bridges and hid it from the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

