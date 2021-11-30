Vermont group calls on limiting pot potency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A health care advocacy group is asking Vermont lawmakers to put limits on the potency of pot.

The Vermont Medical Society is calling for the Legislature to restrict cannabis to contain less than 15 percent THC. The society’s proposal also calls for no advertising and warning labels to include mental health risks. They say evidence shows that cannabis use at higher potency is associated with increased urgent and emergency psychiatric visits for mental health disorders, respiratory distress, uncontrollable vomiting, and poisonings.

Warning labels currently leave out all mention of serious health effects related with cannabis use.

