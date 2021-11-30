Advertisement

Vermont group calls on limiting pot potency

File photo
File photo(KEVN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A health care advocacy group is asking Vermont lawmakers to put limits on the potency of pot.

The Vermont Medical Society is calling for the Legislature to restrict cannabis to contain less than 15 percent THC. The society’s proposal also calls for no advertising and warning labels to include mental health risks. They say evidence shows that cannabis use at higher potency is associated with increased urgent and emergency psychiatric visits for mental health disorders, respiratory distress, uncontrollable vomiting, and poisonings.

Warning labels currently leave out all mention of serious health effects related with cannabis use.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Elmore that left two people dead.
Police: Husband, wife dead in Elmore shooting
The scene of the shooting on Cameron Drive in Alburgh
Police identify 3 men involved in Alburgh fatal shooting
Investigators are hoping to interview the lone survivor of a shooting in Alburgh that left two...
Police release new details on deadly shootout in Alburgh
Winooski police cruiser-File photo
Gunshots fired in Winooski road rage incident
Police arrested multiple people as part of a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking...
Police arrest multiple people in Rutland drug trafficking investigation

Latest News

File photo
Help Wanted: UPS workers
Vermont maple sugar-makers are evaluating what the release of Canada's strategic maple syrup...
Will Vt. sugar-makers be affected as Canada taps maple syrup reserves?
File
Loon counts show more growth in New Hampshire, Vermont
(MGN)
Domestic violence ruling a ‘reasonable application’ of NH law