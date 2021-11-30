Vermont liquor official to lead Natural Resources Board

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - An official in the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery is going to become the next chair of the state Natural Resources Board.

The appointment of Sabina Haskell was announced by Gov. Phil Scott on Monday. She will start her new job on Dec. 13. The board is an independent entity in state government that oversees Act 250, Vermont’s land use and development law. Haskell was appointed deputy commissioner at the Department of Liquor and Lottery earlier this year.

Sabina Haskell (Photo provided)

The governor also has announced the appointments of Wendy Knight as commissioner of the Department of Liquor and Lottery and Andrew Collier as deputy commissioner.

