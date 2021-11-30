Advertisement

Vermont liquor official to lead Natural Resources Board

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Chantel Crawford)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - An official in the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery is going to become the next chair of the state Natural Resources Board.

The appointment of Sabina Haskell was announced by Gov. Phil Scott on Monday. She will start her new job on Dec. 13. The board is an independent entity in state government that oversees Act 250, Vermont’s land use and development law. Haskell was appointed deputy commissioner at the Department of Liquor and Lottery earlier this year.

Sabina Haskell
Sabina Haskell(Photo provided)

The governor also has announced the appointments of Wendy Knight as commissioner of the Department of Liquor and Lottery and Andrew Collier as deputy commissioner.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Elmore that left two people dead.
Police: Husband, wife dead in Elmore shooting
The scene of the shooting on Cameron Drive in Alburgh
Police identify 3 men involved in Alburgh fatal shooting
Investigators are hoping to interview the lone survivor of a shooting in Alburgh that left two...
Police release new details on deadly shootout in Alburgh
Winooski police cruiser-File photo
Gunshots fired in Winooski road rage incident
Police arrested multiple people as part of a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking...
Police arrest multiple people in Rutland drug trafficking investigation

Latest News

File photo
Strafford Superfund cleanup final price tag comes to $103M
Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference...
Watch Live: Gov. Scott weekly media briefing
File photo
COVID test no longer required for Canadian travelers returning home
‘Tis the season for many to grab a Christmas tree and experts suggest to get it sooner than...
Real Vermont Christmas trees may go quickly