Vt. National Guard soldiers headed home from overseas

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 300 Vermont National Guard soldiers are coming home.

The first ones arrive on Wednesday.

Everyone should be back by the end of next week.

The soldiers are from two different units.

The 172nd law enforcement detachment was deployed in January to an air base in Romania.

The 3rd Battalion of the 172nd Infantry departed in February to help U.S. Central Command and assisted in the evacuation at the Kabul airport in August.

