Watch Live: Gov. Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

Officials are expected to discuss the new omicron variant of COVID, which last week prompted the U.S. and other countries to limit travel from South Africa and other countries. The governor on Monday said there are no confirmed cases of the highly contagious variant in Vermont and that they are closely monitoring the situation.

The governor says they’re keeping also keeping a close eye on case numbers and intensive care beds statewide after the Thanksgiving holiday. Officials will present the latest modeling forecast and provide updates on major outbreaks.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 237 new coronavirus cases for a total of 49,801. There have been a total of 410 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 4.5%. A total of 545,282 people have been tested, and 40,556 have recovered.

