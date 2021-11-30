Advertisement

Watch Live: Sununu COVID briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and administration officials will hold a COVID briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

Gov. Sununu last week issued an executive order designed to help boost capacity at hospitals across New Hampshire struggling with a record number of COVID-19 patients. The order is designed to help hospitals set up internal “surge centers” using space typically not used for in-patient care.

As of Monday, New Hampshire health officials reported 680 new coronavirus cases for a total of 160,287. There have been a total of 1,694 deaths.

