Will Vt. sugar-makers be affected as Canada taps maple syrup reserves?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont maple sugar-makers are evaluating what the release of Canada’s strategic maple syrup reserves means for them.

Canada is tapping into nearly 50 million pounds to keep syrup on the shelves after a year of lower yield.

Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts says warmer conditions made for a tough year for maple producers. He says Vermont is keeping an eye on the situation up north to see what it means for our maple market.

“As we know, Vermont is the leader in the nation of Vermont maple. It is the finest. We’ll be fine but sugar-makers will be monitoring this to see what it brings to them,” Tebbetts said.

Quebec maple syrup producers control nearly 70% of the globe’s maple syrup production.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.