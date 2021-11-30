BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We made it - to the last day of November, our typically cloudiest month of the year. But guess which month is the 2nd-cloudiest . . . it’s December. And sure enough, we will be getting lots of clouds, along with a fairly active weather pattern, as we transition from November into December.

We may get a few flurries flying around today as a clipper system comes at us from the west. That system will spread a few snow showers overnight and into Wednesday morning. Then we’ll get a few sunny breaks during Wednesday afternoon. The snow showers will only amount to a dusting to an inch or two in the higher elevations by Wednesday morning.

A stronger frontal system with more moisture in it will head our way on Thursday. It may start as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain in the morning, but then transition to mainly cold rain showers later in the day as temperatures climb into the low 40s. It will be breezy out of the south. As we get into the overnight hours, winds will shift around from the south to the NW, which will blow in colder air. Those blustery NW winds will drop the temperatures below freezing by Friday morning, so the morning commute may be a slick one. After a few, lingering snow showers in the morning, we’ll get some sun by Friday afternoon.

The weekend is looking fairly quiet with a mix of sun & clouds. A minor disturbance could bring a few snow showers late Saturday into Saturday night, but they won’t amount to much.

A frontal system may bring another round of rain & snow on Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking the Thursday/Friday system, and also the one for early next week. We’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments on this early winter weather. -Gary

