Bank robbery prompts lockout for nearby school

School lockdown generic photo.
School lockdown generic photo.(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Some New York elementary school students went into a lockout after a nearby bank robbery Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. at the Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union on Front Street in Keeseville. New York State Police say a suspect is in custody.

Keeseville Elementary School went into a temporary lockout to be safe but activities were back to normal by the end of the school day.

