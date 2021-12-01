Bank robbery prompts lockout for nearby school

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Some New York elementary school students went into a lockout after a nearby bank robbery Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. at the Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union on Front Street in Keeseville. New York State Police say a suspect is in custody.

Keeseville Elementary School went into a temporary lockout to be safe but activities were back to normal by the end of the school day.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.