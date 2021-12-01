Advertisement

Bill signed into law would help medical veterans with jobs

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill introduced by U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan and Mike Braun to direct the Department of Veterans Affairs to help recruit military medical personnel with less than a year left in their service to work in federal health care occupations.

Hassan, a Democrat from New Hampshire, said in a statement Tuesday that “we promise our veterans that we will be there for them.”

Braun said veterans deserve “access to the best resources that will help them succeed as they transition to civilian life.” 

