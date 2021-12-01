Advertisement

Body of missing East Montpelier man found in Berlin

Thomas Morse
Thomas Morse(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad end to the search for a missing East Montpelier man.

Berlin Police say searchers have found Thomas Morse’s body off the edge of the road on Paine Turnpike in Berlin. The 41-year-old was reported missing after checking himself out of Central Vermont Medical Center last Tuesday.

Police say his death is not considered suspicious.

