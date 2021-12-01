Burlington City Council unanimously approves mask mandate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city councilors unanimously approved a mask mandate during a special meeting Wednesday, as the coronavirus continues to spread in the community.

Under the new mask ordinance, people indoors in public settings in Burlington need to wear a mask. “I’m disappointed that the governor has put our community in this place to make this decision for ourselves and has created this patchwork approach,” said Burlington City Council President Max Tracy, P-Ward 2. He says one of the things he likes about the proposed ordinance is that it must be reconsidered every 30 days. It can also be dropped if Chittenden County drops to a moderate transmission level as defined by the CDC.

The new Burlington mandate follows a similar set of regulations as other municipalities with one major difference, there is an exemption for bars, restaurants, and gyms that screen all people for full vaccination.

UVM Medical Center President Stephen Leffler supports masking in indoor public spaces but also encourages people to protect themselves with the vaccine. “The guidance right now we are still following at the hospital is masks and vaccine. But I understand why a policy like that could drive up vaccination rates. So, I’ll finish with anything that gets more people vaccinated in Vermont is a good thing,” he said.

Governor Phil Scott at Tuesday’s media briefing urged people not to get bogged down in the semantics of mask mandates, but rather the fact that masks work and should be worn.

However, are the masks being worn in the places where transmission is likely to be at its highest? Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Levine says Vermonters underestimate when the masks are most effective -- which is at private events. He says if you had four families over to your home, that is a much more dangerous environment to be in than heading to the supermarket. However, masking in public is advised by the administration and health professionals. Levine says people should voluntarily consider masking up when having others in their home. “I would like people to think about where they may not be wearing masks right now but where the exposure risk might be higher than they might have anticipated even with people they trust and are good friends with and all of that because it’s a time of high virus community transmission,” he said.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger also noted Wednesday that masking up for extended family gatherings this holiday season might not be practical, but that people should be following guidance and getting vaccinated.

Other municipalities have also been weighing in on mandates. Brattleboro and Rutland Town have both voted to require masks for indoor public spaces, but the town of Hartford has voted not to adopt a community-wide mandate.

Related stories:

Vermont towns weigh in on mask mandates

Vermont hits COVID hospitalization record

Burlington mayor proposes city mask mandate

Masks now required inside Vermont state offices

Vt. lawmakers push for mask mandate; Scott wary of ‘abusing’ emergency powers

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.