Burlington City Council to vote on mask mandate Wednesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will pitch a mask mandate to city council during a special meeting Wednesday, as the coronavirus continues to spread in the community.

Under the mayor’s proposal, people indoors in public settings in Burlington need to wear a mask.

“We are in a confusing and uncertain moment in our long battle against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Weinberger in a statement.

Exemptions to the mandate include if a business requires proof of vaccination. And there’s an exemption for vaccinated workers who work in private, places of worship and schools.

City Council President Max Tracy says he thinks a statewide approach would have been more effective, and he is disappointed Governor Phil Scott has left it up to cities and towns.

But he says added measures are good for the Queen City.

“I have seen a lot of businesses doing a lot of proactive measures on their own, but I think that this ordinance will only provide them more back up in keeping folks in their establishments,” said Tracy.

But with the emergence of the new Omicron variant, Tracy says the response needs to continue to change based on the city’s situation.

“I think we are going to have to be diligent with the emergence of this new variant with new thinking and new strategies and we are going to have to be responsive to what we are seeing happening throughout Burlington and the surrounding area in order to be as responsive as possible and keep people safe,” said Tracy.

Tracy says one of the things he likes about the proposal of this ordinance is it is set to be reconsidered every 30 days. It can also be dropped if Chittenden county drops to a moderate transmission level as defined by the CDC.

WCAX will be at the city council meeting Wednesday night and report what happens.

