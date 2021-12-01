Advertisement

Business booming in downtown Rutland

Downtown Rutland is experiencing a boom in new businesses.
Downtown Rutland is experiencing a boom in new businesses.(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic has been bad for business, but don’t tell that to people in Rutland. The downtown is seeing a flurry of new shops and restaurants opening up.

“Because of what it represents -- opportunities, advancements,” said Ibjar Meneses, the owner of Dos Eses Delicious Tamales, who opened his restaurant in June. He says it’s wild that 13 new businesses have opened or relocated downtown this year. “Obviously, where there are businesses, it helps to get the economy flowing.”

“Business is booming is Downtown Rutland right now,” said Nikki Hindman, executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership. She says the push to shop local and the pandemic is creating a springboard for some. “Younger business owners or potential business owners that have decided after the pandemic, they want to do what they are passionate about and they are ready to take that risk right now.”

Hindman says almost all ground floor storefronts are occupied and some of those that may look empty have plans. That includes the former Coffee Exchange Cafe, which is going to be an Indian restaurant. Many new businesses are filling spaces that sat vacant, in some cases for years.

“Who wouldn’t want to own a building downtown? And in Rutland, it’s affordable to do that,” said Calista Budrow the owner of GreenSpell Plant Shop. Burdrow’s family bought the building as an investment in April and she opened the houseplant and gift shop Saturday. “People are really excited for where Rutland is heading and I am too. I think there is really great momentum.”

After discovering the downtown is lacking places for visitors to stay, Budrow and her husband decided to renovate the space above the shop as a luxury Airbnb.

“We desperately need housing -- number one -- and we desperately need places for visitors to stay in,” Hindman said.

Studio Mini is a full-service promotional agency that moved downtown to create a showroom and have a space for clients to meet. “Downtown Rutland was the obvious choice for us because it’s a family business and it’s always been located in Rutland,” said agency’s Dana Carroll. They are also working with Castleton University to offer interns full-time jobs. “Encourage the young people graduating to put down some roots in the Rutland area.”

Hindman says those buildings that are still for sale are also getting attention from potential buyers.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont hits COVID hospitalization record
Police are investigating a shooting in Elmore that left two people dead.
Police: Husband, wife dead in Elmore shooting
File photo
Vermont contractor to pay settlement for false claims in bridge projects
Investigators are hoping to interview the lone survivor of a shooting in Alburgh that left two...
Police release new details on deadly shootout in Alburgh
Police say a murder-suicide on King Road in Elmore Monday took place during the 911 call.
Police: Elmore murder-suicide happened during 911 call

Latest News

Chocolate syrup from the Amsden Family Homestead Recipe Collection.
Holiday gift inspirations from the homestead: Chocolate syrup
File photo
How scientists vaccinate against variants
The Festival of Trees is underway in St. Albans.
Festival of Trees underway in St. Albans
mm
Holiday gift inspirations from the homestead: Chocolate syrup