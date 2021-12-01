2-car crash shuts down Route 7 during Tuesday commute

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a two-car crash shut down Route 7 in Charlotte Tuesday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Police say two cars were heading south. One driver was trying to turn left on Higbee Road when another driver tried to go around them, passing them on the left and crashing into them.

Both drivers and one passenger went to the hospital with minor injuries. The road was shut down for an hour.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.