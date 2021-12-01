Advertisement

Festival of Trees underway in St. Albans

By Elissa Borden
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The holiday spirit has once again arrived in Franklin County with the return of the Festival of Trees.

The annual event has morphed from a gala dinner, into a week-long series of events downtown ushering in the holiday season. The fun concludes on December 10th with a holiday tractor parade that starts at 6 p.m. and will run through the city.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with festival organizers Donna Howard and Judy Zsoldos.

