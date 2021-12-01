Gov. Sununu supports DHHS’ hospital capacity requirements

CONCORD, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu gives his full support after the Department of Health and Human Services requests action be made on hospital capacity around the state.

The department is asking:

- Funds by allocated from ARP be used to pay providers who take an individual while Medicaid eligibility is pending approval. Allowing nursing facilities and mid-level residential care facilities to accept patients quickly.

- Create temporary acute care centers at ambulatory surgical centers and other appropriate providers.

- Pay rehab centers to accept nursing home residents waiting for a bed at a long term care facility at a rehab center rate.

- Create strike teams for long term care staff to increase capacity with lack of staff and unused beds.

Sununu calls on the fiscal committee and executive council to make “quick and decisive” decision.

