Half of homicides in Vermont related to domestic violence

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State police say the victim of Monday’s shooting in Elmore, Mary Lisa Kelley, was shot while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. She had told them her husband, Jay Kennedy, was threatening to hurt her and destroy her belongings.

According to Vermont State police, about half of homicides here are related to domestic violence.

So far in 2021, three of the nine homicides were domestic violence related. Domestic violence experts say situations which include any type of abuse can be complicated and even fatal.

“Domestic violence is about power and control,” Penny Shtull, a professor of criminal justice at Norwich University, explained. “The killing of a partner is the ultimate act of domination.”

She says often times there’s a pattern of abuse leading to these incidents. “Victims are socially isolated, geographically isolated, and economically isolated,” Shtull said. “Offenders use isolation as a tactic to maintain power and control over their victims.”

In situations where abusers have access to guns, the likelihood of a homicide increases significantly.

“Firearms are very effective means of intimidating and threatening someone and they can be used very impulsively to kill someone,” Shtull said.

Shtull and others says removing stigmas surrounding domestic violence is a key step to preventing it. Becky Gonyea, executive director at the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, said there’s still a lot of work to be done in that area.

“Often folks will say if physical abuse started on the first date, it would’ve ended then,” Gonyea explained. “But that’s not how these relationships start or how they develop.”

“We need to remove that stigma and enable victims to come forward and tell someone and perhaps eventually report those crimes,” Shtull said.

Gonyea said if you suspect someone you know is in an abusive situation, it’s best to check in on them.

“We have to stop being afraid to have these conversations and we have to ask people if they’re okay and what we can do to help,” Gonyea said. “We care about you. That’s going to make a difference. We have to believe survivors.”

Domestic violence resources: Clarina Howard Nichols Center, STEPS to End Domestic Violence, HOPE Works.

