Advertisement

Harftord rejects mask mandate

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Hartford has voted not to adopt a community-wide mask mandate.

In a 5-2 vote Tuesday, the Hartford Selectboard cited enforcement concerns as the main reason for rejecting a town-wide mandate. Town officials also said that because there is not a statewide mandate, it doesn’t make sense for the town to go it alone. Many businesses and organizations in Hartford continue to require masks to enter their buildings. They say individuals have already made up their minds on masks.

“I think that the people who don’t won’t do it even if there is any kind of ordinance. I mean, a lot didn’t even when there was the emergency order in place, so I think people have their minds made up. And this way it allows people to know that if they choose not to wear a mask, they can’t go to this place or if they are wearing a mask they can,” said Hartford Selectboard Chair Dan Fraser.

Town officials say this does not mean they won’t revisit the issue at a later date if cases throughout the community continue to rise.

Related Stories:

Masks now required inside Vermont state offices

Burlington City Council to vote on mask mandate Wednesday

Scott signs bill allowing Vt. communities to create mask mandates

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont hits COVID hospitalization record
Police are investigating a shooting in Elmore that left two people dead.
Police: Husband, wife dead in Elmore shooting
File photo
Vermont contractor to pay settlement for false claims in bridge projects
Investigators are hoping to interview the lone survivor of a shooting in Alburgh that left two...
Police release new details on deadly shootout in Alburgh
Police say a murder-suicide on King Road in Elmore Monday took place during the 911 call.
Police: Elmore murder-suicide happened during 911 call

Latest News

Vermont Almanac Volume II is now available in stores.
Vermont Almanac Vol. 2 on store shelves
FILE - An Atlantic puffin comes in for a landing on Eastern Egg Rock, a small island off the...
Heat, no food, deadly weather: Climate change kills seabirds
File photo
Police in Vermont and New Hampshire seek chicken-killing dog
File photo
Bill signed into law would help medical veterans with jobs