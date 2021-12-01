Advertisement

Holiday gift inspirations from the homestead: Chocolate syrup

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX this week is gathering some holiday gift inspirations from the Amsden Family Homestead Recipe Collection.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Joyce Amsden, a master gardener intern at the University of Vermont Extension, to find out how to make chocolate syrup.

Click here for the recipe.

Related Stories:

Holiday gift inspirations from the homestead: Chocolate bark

Holiday gift inspirations from the homestead: DIY soup mix

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont hits COVID hospitalization record
Police are investigating a shooting in Elmore that left two people dead.
Police: Husband, wife dead in Elmore shooting
File photo
Vermont contractor to pay settlement for false claims in bridge projects
Investigators are hoping to interview the lone survivor of a shooting in Alburgh that left two...
Police release new details on deadly shootout in Alburgh
Police say a murder-suicide on King Road in Elmore Monday took place during the 911 call.
Police: Elmore murder-suicide happened during 911 call

Latest News

File photo
How scientists vaccinate against variants
Downtown Rutland is experiencing a boom in new businesses.
Business booming in downtown Rutland
The Festival of Trees is underway in St. Albans.
Festival of Trees underway in St. Albans
mm
Holiday gift inspirations from the homestead: Chocolate syrup