Masks now required inside Vermont state offices

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Wednesday and until further notice, people who go into Vermont state facilities are required to wear a mask where social distancing isn’t possible.

This is for everyone -- customers, contractors, and others who have business with the state.

Although masking is not required for vaccinated employees at most state work sites, masks are now recommended indoors when other people are present.

