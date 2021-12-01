Nesting loon population sees record year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The population of nesting loons in Vermont has seen another record year.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say the population of the migratory aquatic birds is thriving, with 109 nesting pairs this year, the highest since 1978.

The Vermont Center for Ecostudies Loon Conservation Project says 84 chicks survived through August. In order to help the population rebound, the project works with the state to monitor and maintain habitat and to educate waterfront property owners and lake associations.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Doug Morin says protecting the loon does great things for Vermont’s ecosystem, but also Vermont’s aesthetic. “They are a really beautiful creature. They often will curiously come up to people, so we can see them very easily. We do encourage people to not follow the loons to seek them out, just avoid disturbing them give them plenty of space. They are a beautiful animal, and if you are anywhere near a lake in the summertime, you can hear their call which really is just a lovely thing,” he said.

Morin says their biggest focus now is maintaining the population we currently have and allowing them to thrive and that this will happen through continued education and conservation efforts.

