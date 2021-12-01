Advertisement

Oh, Goddard: The beleaguered college reckons with its latest president

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rifts between leadership and the school community have a storied tradition at Goddard College.

The experimental liberal arts college was founded in 1938 to promote freethinking and democratic principles, but the latest dispute between alumni and the board of trustees comes at a crucial juncture in the Plainfield institution’s long fight for survival.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Chelsea Edgar, who wrote about the latest skirmish in this week’s issue.

