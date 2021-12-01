Advertisement

Police: Elmore murder-suicide happened during 911 call

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say the murder suicide in Elmore happened during a 911 call.

Police say Lisa Kelley made the call around 7 a.m. Monday. They say she told dispatch she and her husband were separating and that he threatened to hurt her and destroy her belongings while she was at work.

During the call, the dispatcher heard a gunshot and Kelley stopped answering questions.

Police say Kelly’s husband, Jay Kennedy, shot her and then himself.

The autopsies show Kelley died of a gunshot wound to the torso and Kennedy died of a gunshot wound to the head.

