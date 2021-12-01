Police in Vermont and New Hampshire seek chicken-killing dog

NORWICH, Vt. (AP) - Police in a Vermont town and nearby sections of New Hampshire are searching for a dog believed to be named “Ruby” that is thought to have killed some chickens.

The Norwich Police Department has requested the names of all dogs licensed under the name of Ruby in the nearby town of Hartford and the New Hampshire communities of Hanover and Lebanon. But so far, Norwich police have been unable to locate the owner of the dog believed to have attacked the hen house owned by Norwich resident Eric Picconi on Nov. 15. Four chickens were killed.

Norwich police say the search is ongoing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)