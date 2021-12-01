Advertisement

As SCOTUS debates Miss. abortion law, Vt. to move ahead with constitutional amendment

Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo. holds a sign outside of the Supreme Court Tuesday.
Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo. holds a sign outside of the Supreme Court Tuesday.(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What impact would the Supreme Court overturning the precedent of Roe Vs. Wade have on Vermont?

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday signaled it would uphold Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion and may go much further to overturn the landmark decision that has existed for nearly 50 years.

Unlike Mississippi, Vermont has no major abortion restrictions and Vermont lawmakers have been working to add a reproductive liberty amendment to the Vermont Constitution that would enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion.

“With something like a constitutional amendment, if the voters decide to amend the constitution to continue to guarantee this right that we’ve had for already 50 years -- it would be hard to reverse that,” said Lucy Leriche with Planned parenthood Vermont Action Fund.

If the reproductive liberty amendment passes again this session, it will be on the Vermont ballot in November 2022.

