UVMMC and CVPH adding more hospitals beds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Health Network and The Central Vermont Medical Center are setting up additional ICU and COVID-19 beds.

This is in accordance with calls from the state for more ICU beds.

The Health Network says, more space and staff within the hospital will be devoted to patients in need of intensive care.

The network says five ICU beds and ten COVID-19 beds will be added and CVPH will add three.

With the increase in hospitalizations, surgeries will be reduced through the end of 2021. The Medical Center will prioritize patients based on how urgent their clinical needs are.

