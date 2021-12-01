Vergennes addiction treatment center faces COVID outbreak

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID has been especially hard to contain in congregate settings like nursing homes and that challenge also applies to treatment facilities.

Valley Vista addiction treatment center’s is currently experiencing it’s ninth COVID outbreak since last November. The current outbreak is in the Vergennes location -- where they currently have three confirmed cases in the 20-bed facility. The Department of Health considers that an outbreak.

Individual treatment can still be done but group treatments are paused and no new patients are allowed in until the outbreak is over.

“It truly is devastating when you’re having to turn away admissions. Folks are motivated to come in to begin treatment for their alcohol and drug abuse and we basically are unable to accommodate them until we’re clear for testing,” said Valley Vista’s Rick Distefano.

There’s another Valley Vista location in Bradford. They say -- together, the organization takes up 99 of the 134 beds in the state available for in-patient residential treatment. He says they will be conducting another round of testing on Thursday and if all come back negative, deep cleaning will be done and the center will be re-opened for new patients by the weekend.

