Vermont Almanac Vol. 2 on store shelves

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The editors of the Vermont Almanac are back with a second edition just in time for the holidays.

Like the first edition last year, Volume II weaves stories from rural Vermonters working the land along with tips for bountiful harvests, new ways to learn sustainability, and tricks of the trade from homesteaders.

Patrick White, a Middlesex Christmas tree grower and one of the editors, says it showcases Vermonters’ attachment to the land, whether we work it or recreate on it.

“I think that’s not the case in a lot of places but in Vermont, the land really is still the center of life here in Vermont and I think the Almanac speaks directly to that. And I think telling the stories of rural Vermont will promote the identity and hopefully reaffirm the identity here in Vermont, that this is a place where the land is important and central to our way of life,” White said.

More than 70 Vermonters including farmers, homesteaders, artists, and beekeepers contributed to the book. You can pick it up at your favorite local bookstore or order it online.

Related Stories:

Vermont Almanac editors prepare for 2nd edition

Vermont Almanac project hits store shelves for the holidays

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.