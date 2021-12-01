Advertisement

Vt. General Attorney warns Vermonters about scams during the holidays

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The holiday season is supposed to be joyful but scammers can make it anything but that. Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan says this is when scammers are on top of their game.

He says the scams they hear about the most around this time of year are charitable donations and that people should research organizations before giving.

Another scam to be on the lookout for is the amazon impersonator scam. In that situation scammers call people to dispute large charges on their credit card asking them for credit card numbers and personal information. “Amazon will not call you unless they request you do so. If you have legitimate concerns about your amazon account or other accounts- contact the company directly through a trusted contact- like a customer portal within your account.” Donovan also adds if it doesn’t feel right hang up the phone and don’t call them back.

He said the consumer assistance program is there to help so don’t hesitate to reach out if you have questions.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Elmore that left two people dead.
Police: Husband, wife dead in Elmore shooting
Investigators are hoping to interview the lone survivor of a shooting in Alburgh that left two...
Police release new details on deadly shootout in Alburgh
The scene of the shooting on Cameron Drive in Alburgh
Police identify 3 men involved in Alburgh fatal shooting
Winooski police cruiser-File photo
Gunshots fired in Winooski road rage incident
File photo
Vermont contractor to pay settlement for false claims in bridge projects

Latest News

The world watched as thousands of Afghans tried desperately to flee the Taliban
How volunteers are helping dozens of Afghans settle in Vermont
Experts weigh in on Vermont related domestic violence crimes
Half of homicides in Vermont related to domestic violence
Experts weigh in on Vermont related domestic violence crimes
Experts weigh in as Vermont sees more domestic violence related homicides
UVMMC and CVPH adding more hospitals beds