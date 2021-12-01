Vt. General Attorney warns Vermonters about scams during the holidays

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The holiday season is supposed to be joyful but scammers can make it anything but that. Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan says this is when scammers are on top of their game.

He says the scams they hear about the most around this time of year are charitable donations and that people should research organizations before giving.

Another scam to be on the lookout for is the amazon impersonator scam. In that situation scammers call people to dispute large charges on their credit card asking them for credit card numbers and personal information. “Amazon will not call you unless they request you do so. If you have legitimate concerns about your amazon account or other accounts- contact the company directly through a trusted contact- like a customer portal within your account.” Donovan also adds if it doesn’t feel right hang up the phone and don’t call them back.

He said the consumer assistance program is there to help so don’t hesitate to reach out if you have questions.

