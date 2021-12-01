Woodbury double murder suspect pleads not guilty
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The suspect in a 2018 double murder and arson in Woodbury faced a judge Wednesday afternoon.
Manuel Gomez, 32, of Hartford, Connecticut, is accused of killing Carol Fradette, 29, and David Thompson, 48, inside their homes on Bliss Road in Woodbury and then setting the home on fire to cover his tracks.
Gomez pleaded not guilty to all charges. His bail was set at $750,000.
Related Stories:
Police name suspect in 2018 double-murder in Woodbury
Still no suspects in Woodbury homicides
Police call 2 deadly fires in Woodbury suspicious
Police probe deadly fires in Woodbury
Family fears the worst after Woodbury fires
Woodbury fire probe now a homicide investigation
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.