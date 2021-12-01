Woodbury double murder suspect pleads not guilty

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The suspect in a 2018 double murder and arson in Woodbury faced a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Manuel Gomez, 32, of Hartford, Connecticut, is accused of killing Carol Fradette, 29, and David Thompson, 48, inside their homes on Bliss Road in Woodbury and then setting the home on fire to cover his tracks.

Gomez pleaded not guilty to all charges. His bail was set at $750,000.

